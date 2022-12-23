HEALTHINDIA

Follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour: Punjab CM

Directing the setting up of a state-level Covid-19 control room, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the government was prepared to tackle any unforeseen challenge in wake of the fresh wave of Covid-19.

Reviewing arrangements of the government at a review meeting here, he urged the people to wear appropriate masks in all educational institutions, government and private offices and indoor and outdoor public places to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Likewise, he said Covid-19 appropriate behaviour must be strictly followed like social distancing, respiratory etiquettes be observed, with no spitting at public places. Mann asked the Health Department to ensure that anyone having symptoms of Covid-19 must get tested and follow Covid-19 protocol.

He also asked all Deputy Commissioners to constantly review the arrangements in the respective districts.

The Chief Minister said the state has decided to set up a state-level Covid-19 control room to tackle any exigency.

All hospitals, labs and collection centres offering testing for Covid-19 must upload details of tests, including positive and negative results, on COVA portal of the state government as well as intimate complete testing details to respective district and state Covid-19 cell.

He also said those due for second dose and precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine must take it at the earliest. The Chief Minister asked the officers to ensure that decision of the government in this regard should be implemented strictly.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that 2,10,80,032 samples have been conducted so far and on an average 2,500 RT-PCR and RAT tests are being done daily.

He said these tests are being conducted at subdivisional hospitals on every Saturday and Sunday. Mann said in the past three weeks the average positive rate is 0.02 per cent and the positivity is less than 0.1 from the last two months.

