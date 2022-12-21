HEALTHINDIA

Follow Covid guidelines or adjourn Bharat Jodo Yatra: Mandaviya to Rahul, Raj CM

NewsWire
0
0

In view of the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases across some countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to follow the guidelines or adjourn the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the interests of the country and the public.

Mandaviya on Tuesday wrote to Rahul Gandhi and Gehlot. This followed the letters written by some MPs from Rajasthan where they expressed concern over the spread of Covid infection because of non-adherence to the guidelines during the Yatra.

Emphasizing on the adherence to Covid protocols, the health minister said using masks, sanitizers and adopting other precautions was necessary.

“Covid guidelines should be strictly followed in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ going on in Rajasthan. Masks and sanitizers should be used and it should be ensured that only people vaccinated against Covid take part in this yatra. Passengers should be isolated before and after joining the Yatra”, said Mandaviya in the letters addressed to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot.

Mandaviya further said in his letters to the two leaders, “If following the Covid-19 protocol is not possible, adjourn the Bharat Jodo Yatra seeing the Public Health Emergency and to save the nation from Covid pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister was also chairing a high-level meeting with the senior officials of his ministry to review the Covid situation in the country.

20221221-114003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kenya to start second dose of Covid-19 jabs in June

    Vaccinated people less likely to develop long Covid: Study

    Furore as rat nibbles patient’s cheek in Mumbai civic hospital

    Covishield to be sold at Rs 400 to State, Rs 600...