Last week it was reported in several media portals that security for Salman Khan has been beefed up after the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.

The murder of Moose Wala was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and once that came to light it seemed as though actor Salman Khan was under threat too.

Now, according to latest reports, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has also received death threats from an unknown person. Following this, as per an ANI report, an FIR was lodged against that unknown person on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Mumbai Police has reportedly already started investigating the matter. According to the statement given to the police, Salim Khan (Salman Khan’s father) received a threat note around 8 AM on Sunday morning.

Salim Khan had gone for his morning jog as usual and when he returned, he found a letter placed on the bench where he usually sits to rest every day after the jog.

The bench is on the Bandstand promenade close to their Bandra residence. As per reports, the unsigned note had Salman Khan’s name on it. As per unverified reports, the note had threats levelled to both Salman Khan as well as his father Salim Khan.

Soon after, the Khan family reached out to Mumbai Police and lodged an FIR (First Investigation Report) against the anonymous person.

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi had issued threats to Salman Khan in connection with his black buck poaching case of 1998. Currently, Lawrence Bishnoi is serving a term in Tihar Jail where he is being interrogated about the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

When the threat note was given to Salim Khan, Salman Khan was in Abu Dhabi where he played host for the IIFA awards 2022. The awards night took place over the weekend and the superstar is expected to land in Mumbai on Monday, June 6, after three days of grand celebrations.