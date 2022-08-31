LIFESTYLEWORLD

Food aid ship leaves Ukrainian port for Yemen: UN agency

A ship chartered by the World Food Programme (WFP) carrying 37,000 metric tonne of wheat left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Yuznhy for Yemen on Tuesday, the UN agency said in a statement.

“This is the second maritime shipment of WFP food assistance to leave Ukraine since the beginning of the (Russian-Ukrainian) conflict in February,” it added.

The shipment would provide assistance to nearly 4 million people in Yemen for one month, it said.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, causing the country’s economy to collapse and pushing millions to the brink of famine, Xinhua news agency reported.

