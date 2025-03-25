Food Basics joins communities across Ontario to celebrate Ramadan through food and shared experiences

Last week, over 700 Ontarians gathered at Muslim Neighbour Nexus in Mississauga and Waterloo Masjid for iftar events in collaboration with Food Basics. For each local mosque, this marked the first time that a major Canadian corporation sponsored an iftar event, bringing each community together to celebrate Ramadan.

More Ontarians are celebrating Ramadan now than ever, despite it not being officially recognized as a public holiday in Canada. Food Basics understands the role that food plays in building community and bringing people together, especially for underserved groups such as new Canadians, students, and others who may not have access to the spaces or resources to celebrate fully. That’s why this Ramadan, Food Basics has partnered with three Muslim-based organizations including, International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), Muslim Society of Waterloo & Wellington Counties (Waterloo Masjid) and Muslim Neighbour Nexus (MNN), to bring Ontarians together to Celebrate! Share! Enjoy! the holy month through food and shared experiences.

Additionally, Food Basics partnership with the IDRF to support their Feeding the Community program, a service that works with food banks across the province to provide meals throughout Ramadan and beyond, only strengthens the support in Ontario’s Muslim communities.

Through the IDRF, Food Basics provided fresh, nutritious ingredients to two Ontario-based mosques, Muslim Neighbour Nexus and Waterloo Masjid, ensuring families had access to quality iftar meals. “Mosques play a crucial role in fostering community and support during Ramadan. Food Basics’ partnership with IDRF allows us to strengthen that support by ensuring more families have access to meals and a welcoming space to break their fast,” says Nabil Ali, COO at IDRF.

The iftar events, which took place at Waterloo Masjid on March 19th and Muslim Neighbour Nexus on March 21st, hosted a combined 700 guests from their respective communities. Guests of all ages gathered to join in prayer and break their fasts, with a traditional iftar. Each event created a warm and welcoming environment where attendees fostered connections with others in their neighbourhood, sharing not only a meal but also stories and traditions that strengthened the sense of belonging within their local Muslim community. Additionally, guests went home with Food Basics gift cards, further amplifying the grocers’ support.

Hundreds of Ontarians gather at Waterloo Masjid and Muslim Neighbour Nexus each day to break their fasts and share in an iftar meal. “Food is a universal language that connects people across cultures, and Ramadan is a time when meals bring families and communities together. Through this partnership, Food Basics and IDRF are not just providing meals—we’re creating opportunities for people to experience the rich diversity of traditions that make our communities stronger,” says Nabil Ali, COO at IDRF.

Beyond these community initiatives, Food Basics is committed to making Ramadan accessible for all Ontarians. Stores across the province are stocked with a wide range of Ramadan essentials, helping families prepare for iftar with ease. “We understand the deep significance Ramadan has for the Muslim community,” says Mo Hamoud, District Manager at Food Basics. “In partnering with Muslim-based organizations who are making a difference across Ontario, our aim is to uplift the work that they do so more Ontarians can celebrate and share in the spirit of the holy month.”

