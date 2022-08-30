INDIA

To promote heritage tourism in Lucknow, district officials have decided to roll out multiple projects to provide facilities like food courts, vending zones, parking lots, bus stops and tonga stands near the monuments.

An official spokesman said: “There will be food courts with special focus on Mughlai and Avadhi cuisines, and different shops on both sides of roads near the monuments. People can also enjoy tonga rides during their visit. The programme will help tourists have a glimpse of the rich history and heritage of the city.”

Areas surrounding heritage monuments like Bada Imambara and Chhota Imambara, Clock Tower, Residency, Chhatar Manzil will get revamped.

A Heritage Walk will be developed on the 5-kilometre stretch from Hussainabad to Kaiserbagh to promote the historical monuments of the city.

Under the initiative, which aims at giving a boost to tourism, arrangements for shops, removal of encroachments and cleanliness drive near the heritage sites.

Some proposals will be discussed in the coming days,” said municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh.

LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi said: “Plans are afoot for beautification of the city. LDA is also planning to build a fragrance garden near the Clock Tower, where different types of plants and flowers will be planted.”

