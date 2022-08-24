A fresh rain spell has intensified problems for the people in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, leaving them with less or no food as flash flooding has cut off traffic between Karachi and Quetta, the media reported on Wednesday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said flooding may further aggravate in northeastern and central areas of the province, reports Geo News.

Flood victims living in camps have returned to their dilapidated houses after they were not provided with any facilities.

A highway linking Balochistan to Punjab has been re-opened for traffic.

Over 2,000 trucks loaded with edibles and small vehicles remained stuck in Fort Munro for a whole week, leaving vegetables and fruits spoiled.

The situation has caused a food crisis in Balochistan, Geo News reported.

Traffic between Balochistan and Punjab is suspended for the eighth consecutive day in Fort Munro. Efforts are underway to clear the road with the help of heavy machinery, said the PDMA.

Meanwhile, inter-provincial traffic between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also suspended for the eighth day at Dhana Sar.

Hundreds of people have so far lost their lives in the ongoing floods across Pakistan.

Due to the catastrophic impact of rainfall in Balochistan, the death toll in the province has reached 230, with at least five lives lost on Tuesday, according to the PDMA, Geo News reported.

The death tally includes 110 men, 55 women, and 65 children.

In Sindh’s Larkana district, more than 200 houses have been ravaged and flooding has claimed the lives of 22 people in the span of three days.

Educational institutions across the province have been closed till August 27.

