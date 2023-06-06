In a hit-and-run case, a food delivery agent was mowed down allegedly by a private bus in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused driver has been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Dhanvir Singh alias Tanvir, 27, a resident of Nepal, and working as a delivery agent in a food canteen.

A video of the incident was also doing rounds on social media.

According to police, around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, a police control room call was received regarding an accident at IP College’s red light at Civil Lines following which a police team reached the spot.

“On the spot, it was found that the injured was shifted to Sushruta Trauma Centre, Civil Lines where he was declared brought dead. No eyewitness of the incident was found and the deceased did not have any identity proof,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said.

During the investigation, the police team checked the CCTV footages near the spot in which it was seen a bus, coming from ISBT’s Mori Gate side and turning towards Ring Road near IP College’s red light, hit the victim who was crossing the road on a zebra crossing.

In CCTV footage, it was found that after hitting Singh, the bus driver slowed down for a moment and thereafter, suddenly sped up the bus, ran over the victim and fled the bus.

“The photo of the offender as well as the offending bus were extracted/taken from the CCTV footage of HP Petrol Pump, Sham Nath Marg where it had halted before the accident, as per CCTV footage,” said the DCP.

Subsequently, the relatives of the deceased were traced out by police and the deceased identified.

“The bus driver was also identified as Firoz Khan, a resident of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh and he was arrested,” said the official.

On interrogation, Khan disclosed that in the intervening night of June 2 and 3, he drove the bus from Dehradun and early in the morning, they reached ISBT, Kashmere Gate.

After dropping passengers at ISBT Kashmere Gate, he was taking the bus to Jagatpur, Wazirabad through Mori Gate, Ring Road and got fuel filled. At about 5.30 a.m., he was taking a turn towards the Outer Ring Road near IP College Red Light, when one person was hit by his bus unfortunately,” said the official.

