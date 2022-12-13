INDIA

A 34-year-old delivery boy was killed after an SUV hit his motorcycle in Kanhai village in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the accused also hit another car, injuring its driver and fled the spot.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Kumar, a native of Varanasi.

Kumar, who was residing in Chakkarpur village in Gurugram, is survived by his wife and two children.

The accident occurred when Kumar was on his way to deliver an order from Galleria market to sector-50, the police said.

The policemen said the accused car driver first hit Kumar and then crashed into the car. Kumar was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

A case was registered against an unknown accused on the complaint of the injured car driver, identified as Himanshu Singh, a resident of Delhi.

Himanshu, the complainant, told police: “The incident took place around 11 p.m. on Saturday on Kanhai village road when the speeding SUV coming from the wrong direction hit the motorcyclist. Then, the SUV hit my car. The accused SUV driver left his vehicle on the spot and fled.”

An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 40 police station,Athe officer said.

“We are collecting information about the absconding accused. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused and further investigation is underway,” Sub-Inspector Joginder, the investigation officer said.

