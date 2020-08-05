I agree thousands of jobs are at stake and unfortunately, the ones working at such jobs are the most vulnerable, often earning as much as the CERB amount. Many people returning to those jobs will feel bitter after having to do so much for just $2000. There needs to be a better solution to help workers and the food industry as a whole.
Harpreet, Brampton
Your opinion counts! Guidelines: All letters to the editor are welcome and will be considered for publication or posting online. You may email to editor@canindia.com; mail letters to 478 Dundas Street West, P.O. Box 30003, Oakville ON L6H 7L8 or fax letters to 905-673-6636. Letters should be timely, addressed to the editor and signed including letter writer’s city and province/state. The word limit is 400 words. We reserve the right to edit and/or trim letters when necessary.ANONYMOUS LETTERS WILL NOT BE PUBLISHED.