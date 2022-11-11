Food prices in New Zealand were 10.1 per cent higher in October year on year, marking a 14-year high, the country’s statistics department Stats NZ said on Friday.

“This was the highest annual increase since November 2008,” said consumer prices senior manager Nicola Growden.

In October 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories measured, Xinhua news agency reported citing Stats NZ as saying.

Compared with October 2021, grocery food prices increased by 9.7 per cent, fruit and vegetable prices increased by 17 per cent, and meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 10 per cent, Growden said.

Monthly food prices were 0.8 per cent higher in October compared with September, he said.

“Previous patterns of seasonal price movement for fruit and vegetables suggest it’s more typical to see a larger fall in fruit and vegetables for the October month,” Growden noted.

