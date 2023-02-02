BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Food Secy reviews sale of wheat at nominal price of Rs 29.50 per kg

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Thursday reviewed the progress of sale of Atta (wheat flour) at Rs 29.50 per kg through various outlets to consumers, a move aimed at checking the high rate of the essential commodity.

During the meeting, which was attended by officials of Food Corporation of India (FCI), Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF), it was decided that these institutions will lift wheat up to 3 lakh metric tonnes from FCI depots and after converting it into Atta they will sell Atta to consumers at Rs 29.50 per kg through various retail outlets.

These institutions agreed to supply Atta at the decided price, with the MRP mentioned in bold on the sacks.

While Kendriya Bhandar has already started the sale of Atta at the abovementioned price, NCCF and NAFED will supply it from February 6 onwards, it was informed during the meeting, official sources said.

It was also decided that any corporation, cooperative, federation and self help group of states may also get the allocated wheat at Rs 23.50 per kg from the government on recommendation of respective state government for sale of Atta to consumers at Rs 29.50 per kg.

Last week, to think of measures to check rising wheat prices, the committee of ministers under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah had reviewed the prices of essential commodities and decided to release 30 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from FCI stock through open market.

