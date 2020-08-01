Food takes on special significance during Eid; celebrate with Chef Neeta Mehta

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANSlife) Bakri Eid is usually celebrated with a lot of fervour, but COVID-19 has dampened the festivities this year.

How about some delicacies to brighten the mood!

Food takes on special significance during this period with families sheltering together. To celebrate the occasion, Chef Neeta Mehta, Tata Sky cooking expert, shares these Eid recipes.

Mutton Kebabs

 250 gm mutton mince (keema) – boiled

 2 tbsp oil

 ½ tsp jeera

 2 tbsp pathar phool (earthy aroma)

 4 onion – finely chopped,

 1 green chilli – chopped

 1 tbsp chopped ginger

 1 tbsp chopped garlic

 2 tbsp meat masala

 1 tsp red chilli powder

Later

 1 egg

 1 tsp lemon juice

 2 tbsp gram flour (besan) – dry roast on a tawa till fragrant-

 1 tbsp butter – at room temperature;

 Garam masala

 ½ tsp elaichi powder

Method

 Heat oil in kadhai. Add jeera green cardamom seeds and pathar phool. Wait for a minute.

 Add onions and green chilli, Add salt and fry on medium heat till golden brown.

 Add ginger and garlic and stir for a minute on low heat till onions turn brown.

 Add meat masala and red chilli powder.

 Add boiled mince Bhuno for 3-4 minutes till dry. Cool. .

 Add egg and lemon juice. Transfer half to a mixer and grind to a paste in 2 batches. Remove from mixer to a bowl.

 Add besan and butter to get a soft mixture. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to become firm. Make kebabs. Pan fry

Keema Matar

 250 gm mutton mince (keema)

 4 tbsp oil

 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

 2 green cardamoms (elaichi)

 1 bay leaf (tej patta)

 2 tbsp stone flower (pathar phool)

 1 cup peas

 3 onions – chopped

 1 tsp chopped ginger

 1 tbsp chopped garlic

 2 green chillies – chopped finely

 3 tomatoes – puree

 ½ tsp salt

 2 tsp dhania powder

 ½ tsp red chilli powder

 10-15 mint leaves

 2 tbsp chopped coriander

 1 tsp meat masala or garam masala powder

Method

 Wash the mince in a strainer and fork it up.

 Heat oil. Add jeera, elaichi, tej patta and pathar phool. Add ginger and garlic. Fry for 1 minute.

 Add chopped onions, Fry till onions turn golden

 Add green chillies.

 Add keema.Fry very well for 5 min till dry

 Add tomatoes and all masalas. Mix well till nicely done and oil separates

 Add mint, coriander and peas.

 Add meat masala or garam masala. Mix well.

 Add 1 cup water. Cook covered on low heat for 10-15 min till cooked.

Rogan Josh

The very popular Kashmiri mutton curry.

 Marinate for 1 hour

 ½ kg mutton – cut into pieces

 ½ cup yogurt

 brown onion paste

 3 onions – sliced, deep fried till golden

 2 tbsp yogurt

 other ingredients

 3 tbsp ghee/oil

 tej patta,

 2 star anise (phool chakri)

 2-3 chhoti illaichi (green cardamoms

 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

 1 tsp Kashmiri mirch powder

 1 tsp dhania powder

 1 tsp salt, or to taste

 2 tsp meat masala

 a little kesar (saffron) – dissolved in warm water

Method

 Heat ghee/oil in a kadhai. Add tej patta, star anise and chhoti illaichi. Fry for 1- 2 minutes..

 Add Kashmiri mirch powder dissolved in a little water and dhania powder.

 Add ginger-garlic paste. Stir for a minute.

 Add mutton and salt . Stir for about 5-7 minutes till dry and oil separates.

 Add meat masala and bhuno for 2 minutes.

 Add hot water. Cover and cook till done for about 45 minutes.

 Add brown onion paste and saffron. Stir over medium heat for 5 minutes till oil separates.

Chicken Biryani

 2 cups long grain basmati rice -boiled till 80 percent cooked with salt. 1 bay leaf and shah jeera

 2 tbsp ghee, 1 tbsp biryani masala

Marinate Chicken

 1 chicken (800 gm) – cut into 12 pieces

 2 tbsp biryani masala

 2 green chillies

 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

 ½ cup thick curd

 2 tbsp oil,

 1 tsp salt to taste,

 to cook chicken

 3 tbsp ghee

 3 onions – chopped

 1 tsp Kashmiri mirch

To Assemble

 ½ cup browned onions

 fried cashews

 ,½ cup mint (pudina) leaves

 few strands saffron (kesar) dissolved in 4 tbsp warm milk

 1 tsp kewra jal

 ½ tsp elaichi powder

Method

 Marinate chicken with biryani masala and all other ingredients for 2-3 hours or overnight

 To cook chicken, heat 4 tbsp ghee. Add onions. Stir fry till golden brown. Add red chilli powder. Add chicken bhuno for 3-4 minutes till dry. Add some water and cook covered till chicken turns tender and you get a thick masala gravy. Remove from fire. Keep aside.

 For assembling the biryani, remove most of the chicken from pan, leaving some masala and a few pieces of chicken. Spread ½ of the rice. Colour rice yellow with half of kesar milk. Sprinkle fried onion and mint and cashews

 Put all chicken. Spread rice on it. Colour with kesar. Put onions and mint. And cashews.

 Sprinkle kewra water and elaichi powder. Drizzle some melted ghee.

 Cover nicely. Put on dum on very low heat for 20 minutes.

–IANS

khz/bg