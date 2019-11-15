Food, tea to cost more in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duranto trains

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The railway board has decided to increase the price of meals onboard Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto express trains, which may lead to a hike in their fares by 3 to 9 per cent, the national transporter said.

According to the new order, in first class air conditioned coaches, one cup of tea will get dearer by Rs 6 more, while breakfast and dinner costs will go up by Rs 7 and Rs 15, respetively. The railways will now charge Rs 35 for a tea, Rs 140 for breakfast and Rs 245 for dinner.

The railways has also increased the cost of tea, breakfast and dinner in AC two-tier, AC three-tier and AC chair car coaches, where tea will now cost Rs 20, breakfast Rs 105 and lunch and dinner Rs 185 per plate.

The national transporter further said that it has also decided to serve snacks with regional flavour.

