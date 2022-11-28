Pluckk, a fresh produce food-tech venture owned by Fruveggie Tech Pvt Ltd., has clocked record revenues of $5 million in a short span of time since its launch in January 2022, making it one of the fastest growing D2C brands in the Fruits & Vegetables (FnV) category.

The revenue growth was driven by the launch of the PLUCKK app in April which contributed to its stellar growth with 100k downloads in just three months.

The company also announced its expansion in Delhi-NCR, where the pilot has already started in Gurugram and future plans include expansion in Pune and Hyderabad by end of FY 23-24.

Tie-ups with major ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Dunzo and Swiggy, Zepto and Reliance signature stores have been a major driving factor to the growth of this young start-up.

Pluckk has currently crossed over 100K customers, works with a network of 1000+ farmers & offers a range of 250+ products of essentials, exotics and pan ready meal kits. The company has plans to raise funding in the next 12 to 18 months and enter into newer geographies.

Pratik Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluckk, says: “The urban Indian upwardly mobile consumer today looks at health & lifestyle benefits in everything they consume. Around one third of the online fresh produce market is going to be driven by lifestyle oriented brands in the next 5 years. We at Pluckk identified this fast growing unaddressed white space and aim to provide customers with highest quality fresh food options in formats which will complement their lifestyle needs. We are extremely delighted to witness the successful response we have received by growing from USD 1m to 5m in just around nine months of our operations.”

The main differentiator of Pluckk is providing customers with highest quality — safe, hygienic, ozone washed, traceable, ethically grown farm to fork fresh food options in formats which solve for lifestyle needs.

The company which recently raised USD 5 million seed capital funding from Exponentia Ventures has put this capital to good use by positioning itself as a one-stop differentiated brand in the F&V space.

Pluckk’s proposition is centered on global food trends ranging from vegan, carb alternatives, gut health, immunity to plant-forward eating to prevent diabetes and mental health.

The platform offers new and unique categories making it a one stop most reliable destination for FnV including meal kits, low carb meal replacements, cuts, salads, hydroponic, organic, stuffed etc.

