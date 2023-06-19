If you are a foodie, here is your chance to win some money too. A Meerut-based sweet shop is making ‘Bahubali samosas’ each weighing around 12 kg.

The eatery has also thrown a challenge, inviting customers to try and eat the entire samosa in 30 minutes, and take home a cash prize of Rs 71,000.

Ujjawal Kaushal, 30, the third-generation owner of Kaushal Sweets in Lalkurti, said: “As many as four cooks prepare one 12 kg samosa in six hours. The samosa is stuffed with 7 kg of traditional filling such as potatoes, peas, spices, paneer, and dry fruits and it takes around 90 minutes to get it fried.”

He added that he is now getting orders from several people who prefer to cut a 12 kg samosa on their birthdays, instead of a cake.

Kaushal, whose family has been in the sweets business for over 60 years, came up with the idea to make a giant samosa that weighs 4 kg in July last year.

“Seeing the response we got, we started making samosas in 8 kg and 12 kg as well. One 12 kg samosa costs Rs 1,500 and we take orders in advance only,” he said.

Families, he claims, are ordering the Bahubali Samosa for special occasions and some even use the leftover filling to make parathas the following day.

