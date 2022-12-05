BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

Foodtech platform HealthKart raises $135 mn from Temasek, A91 Partners

NewsWire
0
0

Foodtech platform HealthKart on Monday said it has raised $135 million in a funding round led by Temasek, with participation from A91 Partners and Kae Capital.

The omni-channel nutrition retailer said the funds raised will be deployed towards the growth of in-house direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, increase offline distribution, expand international operations and make select acquisitions.

“Driving fitness and preventive health by addressing the nutritional gaps is a systemic trend which is taking off in a big way in India. With HealthKart’s R&D capabilities and omni-channel distribution infrastructure, we are excited to lead the way,” said Sameer Maheshwari, Founder and CEO, HealthKart.

At more than Rs 1,000 crore annual revenue run rate, HealthKart has two leading brands – MuscleBlaze and HKVitals.

MuscleBlaze now has 25 per cent share of India’s sports nutrition market while HKVitals has 20 per cent share of online health supplement market, the platform claimed.

“It is a digital-first pioneer which has successfully transitioned into an omni-channel business, and achieved market leadership in the past five years in the segments it operates in,” said VT Bharadwaj from A91 Partners.

The company said its products are being used by more than a million consumers every month and are widely distributed across multiple channels — healthkart.com, D2C websites, offline grocers/chemists, 140+ HealthKart offline stores — as well as leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

20221205-181204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Year end and expiry to see markets more circumspect

    Sri Lanka’s sovereign default process has begun, says rating agency

    Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN augmentation system compliance

    Competition Commission approves Adani Power’s acquisition of Diliigent Power, DB Power