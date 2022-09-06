Real Sociedad have lost a key defender to injury just two days ahead of their Europa League debut away to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The club from San Sebastian has confirmed that central defender Robin Le Normand will be sidelined for several weeks after breaking a bone in his foot.

“He has a stress fracture on the second metatarsal of his left foot,” informed the club’s official website, which adds that Le Normand is “receiving treatment through physiotherapy and carrying out special work under supervision.”

The club didn’t give a date for the defender’s return, merely saying he will “return to his usual work in a progressive and structured way in accordance with the characteristics of the injury and the way the symptoms evolve.”

Le Normand has been an ever-present in the Basque side’s defense at the start of the season, which they have kicked off with two wins, a draw and a defeat in four games.

The side that finished sixth in La Liga last season will visit Old Trafford on Thursday in the Europa League, to play a rival that has started to hit form under new coach Eric ten Hag.

After losing their first two matches of the campaign, Man United have bounced back with four consecutive wins and on Sunday ended Arsenal’s 100 percent start to the season, with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

The last meeting between the two sides was a 0-0 draw in Manchester in the return leg of the last 32 of the Europa League in the 2020-2021 season, although the game was more or less irrelevant as United had previously won 4-0 in Real Sociedad’s Reale Arena.

20220906-225005