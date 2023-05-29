SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Football: Ankle ligament injury to sideline Barcelona defender Balde for two months

NewsWire
0
2

FC Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde will miss the forthcoming round of international matches and will need around two months to recover after suffering a partial tear in the ligament of his right ankle during Sunday’s 3-0 win at home to Mallorca.

The defender was caught by a bad challenge from Mallorca defender Amath Ndiaye, who was sent off in the 14th minute of the game, and had to be replaced by Sergi Roberto, reports Xinhua.

FC Barcelona quickly published a medical report, confirming the extent of the injury, saying Balde will be sidelined for at least six or seven weeks.

That means Balde will miss Spain’s Nations League semifinal against Italy (and the final if they qualify) as well as the start of pre-season training for the 2023-24 season.

His injury comes a handful of days after Barcelona’s experienced left-back, Jordi Alba confirmed he was leaving the club at the end of the season, leaving only Balde and Marcos Alonso as the left-sided defenders in the squad.

20230529-233402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese Super League club Nantong Zhiyun sign Brazilian defender

    Football: Five Dutch internationals leave training camp after virus outbreak

    Manchester United complete signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax

    AFC announce competition dates and venues for Asian Cup Qatar 2023