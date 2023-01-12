SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Football: Australia to host Cup of Nations ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s onational women’s football team will play home games against Spain, the Czech Republic and Jamaica ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Football Australia (FA) announced on Thursday that the Matildas will participate in the Cup of Nations, a four-team tournament comprising three match days in February’s international window.

Games will be played at Central Coast Stadium on February 16, Parramatta Stadium on February 19 and McDonald Jones Stadium on Feb 22, with the Matildas to play the Czech Republic, Spain and Jamaica in order.

For the Matildas, the match against seventh-ranked Spain will offer a chance to make amends for a 7-0 defeat last June.

Tony Gustavsson, head coach of the Matildas, said playing matches at home is crucial ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, reports news agency Xinhua.

“The teams have been carefully selected for the Cup of Nations to ensure we have the right preparation heading into the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” he said in a media release.

“Not only are all three nations filled with quality, but they also provide a difference in playing style and approach with the three-match days aiming to mirror tournament group play to the best of our ability.”

The Matildas are on a four-game winning streak, including a 4-0 win against third-ranked Sweden last November.

They will compete in Group B at the World Cup alongside Ireland, Nigeria and Canada.

20230112-123803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL: Odisha beat East Bengal 6-5, match sets record for most...

    De Bruyne, Mahrez give City lead over PSG in Champions League...

    It’ll be a difficult game vs Qatar, says India coach Stimac

    Euro 2020: Italy see off Austria 2-1 in extra time to...