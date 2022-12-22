The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is proud of the performances of the five African teams at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, CAF President Patrice Motsepe has said.

“It is the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup that an African nation has qualified for the semifinals. Our objective of ensuring that an African Nation wins the FIFA World Cup is alive and within reach,” Motsepe said at a press briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Cameroon participated in the recently concluded 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He said that they would continue to invest in football schools, youth academies for boys and girls and football infrastructure and facilities, and they are committed to improving the quality of football in the continent, including trainers, coaches and referees, reports Xinhua.

“We are making significant progress in ensuring that African football is self-supporting and globally competitive. We will continue to use football as a tool to unite people from different races, ethnic groups and religious backgrounds and to contribute to improving the social-economic and living conditions of all people,” Motsepe said.

