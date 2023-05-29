Chelsea Football Club on Monday appointed former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The 51-year-old Pochettino will start in his new role on July 1, 2023, on a two-year contract, with an option of a further year.

“Chelsea Football Club is pleased to confirm Mauricio Pochettino will become head coach of the men’s team from the beginning of the 2023/24 season,” the club said in a statement.

The Argentine will work with Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart.

“Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate,” Winstanley and Stewart said in a statement.

Notably, Pochettino is Chelsea’s sixth permanent manager in five years following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter earlier this season, which led to Frank Lampard taking charge on a temporary basis. Interim boss Lampard took Chelsea to 12th in the Premier League — their lowest finish for more than 25 years.

Pochettino is also the fourth boss of new owner Todd Boehly’s reign after the American took over at Stamford Bridge last July.

Mauricio has several seasons of Premier League experience in addition to coaching in Spain and France. He was most recently in charge at Paris Saint-Germain and guided the club to a Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France. His staff will include Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino.

Chelsea have had a poor season, losing to Manchester City in the third round of both the FA Cup and League Cup. They also lost to Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, which ended any viable hopes of them qualifying for Europe next season.

