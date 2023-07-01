Chelsea have finalised the signings of highly rated youngsters, Alex Matos and Diego Moreira, the English football club announced on Saturday.

Chelsea have completed the signing of 18-year-old Matos from Norwich City and he is capable of playing in midfield and attack. Matos featured for Norwich’s Under-18s and Under-21s last season. He scored three goals in the Premier League 2 for the latter.

An England international at schoolboy level, Matos joined Norwich from Luton Town in 2016 and struck on his first outing for the Canaries’ youth team against Arsenal shortly after his 16th birthday.

The 18-year-old averaged a goal involvement per game — five goals, six assists — in his first 11 appearances at that level and became a regular for Norwich’s Under-18s during the 2022/23 campaign, in which he was also handed his debut for the Under-21s.

On the other hand, Portugal U-21 international Diego Moreira has completed a move to Chelsea from Benfica.

The winger, whose father Almami was a Guinea-Bissau international, joined Benfica from Standard Liege in 2020 and played an important role in the club’s 2022 UEFA Youth League triumph. The 18-year-old grabbed two assists in the final, which saw Salzburg defeated 6-0.

Moreira featured regularly for Benfica B last term having already made his senior debut. That came against Pacos de Ferreira in May 2022.

The winger is currently representing his country at the European Under-21 Championship and has featured against the Netherlands and Belgium.

