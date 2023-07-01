INDIA

Football: Chelsea sign promising youngsters Alex Matos and Diego Moreira

NewsWire
0
0

Chelsea have finalised the signings of highly rated youngsters, Alex Matos and Diego Moreira, the English football club announced on Saturday.

Chelsea have completed the signing of 18-year-old Matos from Norwich City and he is capable of playing in midfield and attack. Matos featured for Norwich’s Under-18s and Under-21s last season. He scored three goals in the Premier League 2 for the latter.

An England international at schoolboy level, Matos joined Norwich from Luton Town in 2016 and struck on his first outing for the Canaries’ youth team against Arsenal shortly after his 16th birthday.

The 18-year-old averaged a goal involvement per game — five goals, six assists — in his first 11 appearances at that level and became a regular for Norwich’s Under-18s during the 2022/23 campaign, in which he was also handed his debut for the Under-21s.

On the other hand, Portugal U-21 international Diego Moreira has completed a move to Chelsea from Benfica.

The winger, whose father Almami was a Guinea-Bissau international, joined Benfica from Standard Liege in 2020 and played an important role in the club’s 2022 UEFA Youth League triumph. The 18-year-old grabbed two assists in the final, which saw Salzburg defeated 6-0.

Moreira featured regularly for Benfica B last term having already made his senior debut. That came against Pacos de Ferreira in May 2022.

The winger is currently representing his country at the European Under-21 Championship and has featured against the Netherlands and Belgium.

2023070132503

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    L’oreal India achieves 100% carbon neutrality in its factory in Baddi,...

    Fazul Rahman appointed VC of Abdul Haq Urdu University

    ED raids ABG Shipyard premises

    SC agrees to hear plea by widow of slain IAS officer...