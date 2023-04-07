SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Football: Chennaiyin FC name 28-member squad for Super Cup 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Chennaiyin FC on Friday announced a strong 28-member squad for the upcoming Hero Super Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Kerala from April 8 to 25.

All six foreigners — strikers Petar Sliskovic and Kwame Karikari, midfielders Abdenasser El Khayati and Julius Duker, and defenders Fallou Diagne and Vafa Hakhamaneshi — are included in the squad.

“We have spent two and a half weeks in preparations. Hopefully, everybody will be able to contribute. Of course, I’m looking forward to the Super Cup because it’s a big chance. Our target is also to reach the final. And we will give everything for that,” Chennaiyin head coach Thomas Brdaric said on Friday.

Placed in Group D, the Marina Machans will begin their campaign against NorthEast United FC on April 11. They will face Churchill Brothers on April 15 before playing their last group-stage match against Mumbai City FC on April 19.

Chennaiyin’s all three group stage matches will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder and Devansh Dabas;

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Sajid Dhot, Bikash Yumnam, Gurmukh Singh, Narayan Das, Monotosh Chakladar and Ajith Kumar;

Midfielders: Abdenasser El Khayati, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Jiteshwor Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sajal Bag and Givson Singh

Forwards: Petar Sliskovic, Vincy Barretto, Kwame Karikari, Rahim Ali, Ninithoinganba Meetei, Jockson Dhas, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni and Senthamil S.

20230407-190204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Glitzy World Cup opening showcases Qatari culture

    ISL: Jamshedpur FC sign versatile forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

    Asian Cup Qualifiers: Happy with keeping clean sheet but could have...

    AIFF launches grassroots football development scheme in Arunachal