INDIA

Football coach beats up boys after they lose match

By NewsWire
0
22

The coach of an under-11 boys’ football team brutally beat some members of the team after they lost a match.

Inspector Shivpur, SR Gautam, said: “Before the boys could inform their families about the incident, the coach fled the scene. On their complaint, an FIR under sections 342, 504 and 506 of IPC has been lodged against the coach Mohd Shadab of Delhi.”

The accused coach is absconding but he will be arrested soon, the police official said.

In his complaint, a member of this under-11 team said that he used to play football at Vivek Singh Mini’s Stadium.

On Friday, his team had gone to play a match in a football tournament conducted on Banaras Hindu University campus but lost the game.

“When we returned, coach Mohd Shadab of Delhi, who lives in VDA Colony here, shut me and two other teammates in a room and beat us brutally with a stick, belt and slippers. He also hurled abuses,” alleged the complainant.

The incident came to the knowledge of their parents when they reached their home. The parents and their neighbours then went to Shivpur police station to file a complaint.

“The injuries to the boys have shocked us all,” said Gautam, adding that after lodging FIR.

20220314-073404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.