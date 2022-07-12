The first ever “Delhi Premier League” football tournament will commence at the Ambedkar Stadium on July 15.

The league will be played in a double round robin format with all 11 teams playing 20 matches each. A total of 110 matches will be played over the duration of more than 2 months. The Delhi Premier League will have record prize money of Rs 7 lakh in its inaugural edition.

All the matches in the league are set to be held at two venues – Ambedkar Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The clubs that are part of the Delhi Premier League are Delhi FC, Hindustan FC, Royal Rangers FC, Friends United FC, Garhwal FC, Tarun Sangha FC, Rangers SC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Uttarakhand FC, Indian Air Force and Vatika FC.

For the first time ever Football Delhi opened a direct entry route for a new club to be part of a top tier league. Thus, through a bidding process, Vatika FC has joined the Premier League.

Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said, “Football Delhi in its endeavor to improve the competitive structure of football in Delhi is launching the Premier League and we increasing the number of matches for each team from 10 to 20 in the top tier league is testimony to our resolve to provide better competitive environment for players in our system.”

“Clubs participating in the Delhi Premier League will be playing a vital role in taking Delhi’s football forward and more of our clubs from Delhi will be seen competing at the top leagues of India in the coming seasons,” he added.

