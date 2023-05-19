SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Football: Dutch World Cup finalist Stekelenburg announces retirement

NewsWire
0
1

At the age of 40 Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg decided to quit after a long career, his club Ajax announced on Friday.

Stekelenburg was at his best at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, when he reached the final with the Netherlands and had a memorable save on a shot by Kaka in the quarterfinals against Brazil. In total, he played 63 matches for his country.

Stekelenburg made his professional debut for Ajax on August 11, 2002, with a 3-1 win over PSV in the Dutch Super Cup. In 2010 he left Ajax for AS Roma and after stints at Fulham, AS Monaco, Southampton and Everton Stekelenburg returned to Ajax in 2020.

During his time at Ajax, the goalkeeper won five league titles, four Dutch Cups, and four Super Cups. Due to injuries and due to his position as reserve goalkeeper Stekelenburg has not played a match for a year.

20230519-230803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Premier League: Man city go top, Liverpool edge Spurs in thriller

    Super Cup: Churchill Brothers look to prove mettle on bigger stage

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal rope in Nepal defender Ananta Tamang

    Premier League: Manchester City meet Liverpool in the big game; Arsenal...