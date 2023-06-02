A few days after winning the prestigious Europa League for the seventh time, Sevilla FC are looking set to further strengthen their backline by roping in the highly-rated Corinthians defender Murillo Santos.

On Thursday, media reports in Brazil claimed that Murillo Santos could join Sevilla in the European summer transfer window.

The Europa League champions are prepared to pay 15 million euros for the 20-year-old Brazilian’s signature, having had an initial offer rejected, Gazeta Esportiva said on Thursday.

It added that clubs in at least three other European countries were also pursuing the centre-back, reports Xinhua.

Murillo, who is contracted to Corinthians until December 2025, has become a regular starter since the appointment of Vanderlei Luxemburgo as manager last month.

Sevilla had three Brazilians in their first-team squad in the 2022-23 season: Defender Alex Telles, midfielder Fernando and defender Marcao.

