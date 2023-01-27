SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Football: FIFA annual survey reports record transfers globally

NewsWire
0
0

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has revealed the 2022 Global Transfer Report, showing record transfers in the world in the past year.

A total of 71,002 transfers across borders, including 21,764 involving professionals for both men and women, were made in 2022, according to the annual report released on Wednesday.

In men’s professional football, 20,209 international transfers were concluded last year, 11.6 per cent more than those in 2021 and even exceeding the levels of 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, FIFA said.

Emilio Garcia Silvero, FIFA’s Chief Legal and Compliance officer, was quoted as saying in FIFA’s statement, “The two-year negative trend in clubs’ spending on transfer fees was turned around in 2022.”

English clubs once again spent the most in the world, with a record spending of almost 2.2 billion U.S. dollars, while France made the most profit from transfers, receiving 740.3 million U.S. dollars from other associations.

Also for the first time, Portuguese clubs had the most incoming transfers, numbering 901, while Brazil released the most players (998) to other associations.

20230127-101405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League: Rajasthan United ease past Churchill Brothers

    Xavi looking for top marks from youngsters as Barca prepare to...

    Women’s Asian Cup: China hold the aces in summit clash with...

    Barca, Espanyol draw in La Liga