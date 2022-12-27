SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Football: FIFA World Cup heroes return to action with La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue1

World Cup heroes from France, Argentina, Brazil and other footballers that represented their respective nations in the month-long extravaganza in Qatar will return to action when the Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1 will resume their matches after a short winter break.

After locking horns in the FIFA World Cup final, Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi will come together alongside several other sensational players for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Ligue1. The French club’s fixture on the December 29 is likely to also feature World Cup stars like Brazil’s Neymar Jr. and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.

Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest premier sports network, will continue bringing the biggest stars of the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to Indian viewers on JioCinema and Sports18. La Liga, Ligue1, and Serie A will be streaming live on JioCinema for free as club football action returns to Europe. Matches from these leagues will also continue to air on Sports18.

The La Liga will see the return of 2022 FIFA World Cup winners like Rodrigo De Paul for Atletico Madrid and Alejandro Gomez for Sevilla FC, along with members of the silver medallist French squad like Ousmane Dembele for FC Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid.

The Serie A is among the most competitive leagues in the world and will see FIFA World Cup winners Angel di Maria and Paulo Dybala battle it out for Juventus FC and A.S. Roma respectively. French stars like Adrien Rabiot will return to action for Juventus while Theo Hernandez will kick off for A.C. Milan on January 4, 202,3 as they vie to conquer Italy through the second half of the season, the broadcaster informed in a release on Tuesday.

Ligue1 will return to our TV, smartphone, and tablet screens first, as competition will resume on December 28 with AC Ajaccio facing Angers. La Liga will kick off on December 29 with a match-up between Girona and Rayo Vallecano. The Serie A resumes in the New Year on January 4 with a clash between Salernitana and reigning champions A.C. Milan. Sassuolo faces Sampdoria at the same time.

Viewers can continue to watch their preferred leagues by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android) and can also catch all the action on Sports18-1 and Sports 18-1 HD.

