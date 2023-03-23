Dutch internationals Sven Botman, Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen left the training camp of the Dutch national football team on Thursday due to a virus infection.

The Dutch football association KNVB has not yet provided further details about the virus outbreak, but according to national broadcaster NOS, it is not Covid-19. For PSV midfielder Veerman and Anderlecht goalkeeper Verbruggen, it was their first time with the national team, reports Xinhua.

For Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France, national team coach Ronald Koeman called up Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Kjell Scherpen (Vitesse) and Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) as replacements.

The Dutch squad now consists of 23 players. After the match against France at the Stade de France in Paris, the composition of the squad will be reviewed. On March 27, the second Euro 2024 of “Oranje” is scheduled against Gibraltar in Rotterdam.

The loss of five players is a new setback for Koeman, who started his second term as national team coach this week. On Monday he already saw Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona) and Steven Bergwijn (Ajax) drop out due to injuries. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) and Joey Veerman (PSV) were then called up as replacements.

