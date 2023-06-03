SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Football: Forward Asensio confirms his departure from Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s Spain international forward Marco Asensio confirmed on Saturday that he will leave the club at the end of the current season.

The 27-year-old has scored 61 goals in 285 appearances over seven seasons for Real Madrid, playing an important part in helping the club lift three La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies and this season’s Copa del Rey title during that time.

He announced his decision in a video and a message posted on social media, reports news agency Xinhua.

Asensio thanked the club, the fans and his companions, but insisted “the moment has come to take a difficult decision.”

“I have decided to start a new path in my career, to look for a project where I can face new challenges,” he explained.

The decision means Sunday’s La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be Asensio’s last for the club.

Although the forward has not announced where he will play next season, he has been strongly linked to a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League side Aston Villa.

Asensio is unlikely to be the last player to leave Real Madrid this summer, with defender Nacho Fernandez and midfielders Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos all out of contract at the end of June and still to put pen to paper on new deals.

Meanwhile, striker Karim Benzema has been linked to a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

20230603-232004

