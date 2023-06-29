Argentina’s Gerardo Martino has been appointed manager of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, a move that reunites him with fellow Argentine Lionel Messi.

The 60-year-old Martino, known popularly as ‘Tata’, replaces former Manchester United star Phil Neville, who was sacked earlier this month amid a poor run of results.

“Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself,” said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are confident that his accomplishments and experience as a coach will serve as an inspiration to our team and excite the fans, and we are excited to see the impact he will have on and off the field.”

Inter Miami did not provide details of Martino’s contract, saying only that the club was awaiting employment paperwork before he could officially begin his tenure, reports Xinhua.

Martino has been out of work since parting ways with Mexico’s national team after last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

He previously managed Messi during his spells in charge of Barcelona (2013-14) and Argentina’s national team (2014-16).

Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent on June 7 after ending his two-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter Miami are currently last in the 15-team MLS Eastern conference with just five wins from 18 games.

