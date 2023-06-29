INDIA

Football: Gerardo Martino replaces Phil Neville, reunites with Messi at Inter Miami

NewsWire
0
0

Argentina’s Gerardo Martino has been appointed manager of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, a move that reunites him with fellow Argentine Lionel Messi.

The 60-year-old Martino, known popularly as ‘Tata’, replaces former Manchester United star Phil Neville, who was sacked earlier this month amid a poor run of results.

“Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself,” said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are confident that his accomplishments and experience as a coach will serve as an inspiration to our team and excite the fans, and we are excited to see the impact he will have on and off the field.”

Inter Miami did not provide details of Martino’s contract, saying only that the club was awaiting employment paperwork before he could officially begin his tenure, reports Xinhua.

Martino has been out of work since parting ways with Mexico’s national team after last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

He previously managed Messi during his spells in charge of Barcelona (2013-14) and Argentina’s national team (2014-16).

Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent on June 7 after ending his two-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter Miami are currently last in the 15-team MLS Eastern conference with just five wins from 18 games.

2023062931048

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Growing signs of unease between new Pak Army chief Asim Munir...

    States to get 2 cr extra vaccine doses for teachers ahead...

    IPL 2022: Pant, Powell propel Delhi Capitals to 159/6 against Mumbai...

    Man held at IGI Airport with gold worth over Rs 54...