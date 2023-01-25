Himalayan FC Kinnaur and Classic Football Academy clinched victories in their respective quarterfinal matches to book their spots in the semi-finals of U-17 Youth Cup at the Deccan Arena, here on Wednesday.

The remaining two quarterfinals of the Hero U-17 Youth Cup are set to be played at the same venue on Thursday as Sudeva Delhi FC take on Zinc Football Academy while Chennaiyin FC face Muthoot Football Academy.

Himalayan FC Kinnaur vs Gandhinagar FC

It was a tightly-contested match between Himalayan FC Kinnaur and Gandhinagar FC. The side from the Himalayan foothills managed to get the early lead through midfielder Christian Lalthazuala in the 11th minute. However, Aditya Pandya levelled the scores for Gandhinagar just two minutes after the restart.

Things were quite even between the two teams in the dreaded penalty-shootout as well, as the contest proceeded to sudden death, where Himalayan Kinnaur finally clinched the victory 5-4.

Punjab State FA vs Classic FA

In the second quarter-final of the day, Classic Football Academy dished out a 7-0 drubbing to Punjab State FA U-17 Team at the Deccan Arena.

Midfielder Gogocha Chungkham netted a hat-trick, and captain Mutum Anish Singh scored a brace, while forward Khullakpam Zahir Khan and midfielder Punit Thangjam got a goal each to their name.

20230125-205203