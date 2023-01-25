SPORTSFOOTBALL

Football: Himalayan FC Kinnaur, Classic FA reach semi-finals of U-17 Youth Cup

NewsWire
0
0

Himalayan FC Kinnaur and Classic Football Academy clinched victories in their respective quarterfinal matches to book their spots in the semi-finals of U-17 Youth Cup at the Deccan Arena, here on Wednesday.

The remaining two quarterfinals of the Hero U-17 Youth Cup are set to be played at the same venue on Thursday as Sudeva Delhi FC take on Zinc Football Academy while Chennaiyin FC face Muthoot Football Academy.

Himalayan FC Kinnaur vs Gandhinagar FC

It was a tightly-contested match between Himalayan FC Kinnaur and Gandhinagar FC. The side from the Himalayan foothills managed to get the early lead through midfielder Christian Lalthazuala in the 11th minute. However, Aditya Pandya levelled the scores for Gandhinagar just two minutes after the restart.

Things were quite even between the two teams in the dreaded penalty-shootout as well, as the contest proceeded to sudden death, where Himalayan Kinnaur finally clinched the victory 5-4.

Punjab State FA vs Classic FA

In the second quarter-final of the day, Classic Football Academy dished out a 7-0 drubbing to Punjab State FA U-17 Team at the Deccan Arena.

Midfielder Gogocha Chungkham netted a hat-trick, and captain Mutum Anish Singh scored a brace, while forward Khullakpam Zahir Khan and midfielder Punit Thangjam got a goal each to their name.

20230125-205203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vidal, Cavani on Boca Juniors radar, says club president Riquelme

    Scouting for U-17 players for Women’s World Cup was tough: Coach...

    FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: India placed with USA, Brazil and...

    FIFA World Cup: Coach Dalic wants repeat of 2018 as Croatia...