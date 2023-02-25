SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Football: India go down 1-3 to Qatar in U-17s friendly

NewsWire
0
0

The India U-17 men’s national team suffered a 1-3 loss at the hands of their Qatar counterparts in the first of two friendly matches at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

It was an even contest for the first hour of the match, with Ethan Dephina putting Qatar into an early lead, and Shashwat Panwar pulling one back for India. However, Qatar took the lead again in the second half through Khalid Alshaaibi, before Mohammed Elsiddig scored in the dying minutes.

Qatar started off on the front foot and immediately got the lead in the 5th minute, when  Dekhayel Al-Hamad’s cross was saved by India keeper Sahil, but Dephina got on the rebound and scored.

India got a series of set-pieces around the quarter hour mark, with Mukul and Vanlalpeka Guite getting the best chances, but both sent their efforts wide.

It was on the half-hour mark that the Blue Colts found the back of the net through Shashwat, who nodded in a corner by Danny Meetei to draw India level.

As the two sides headed into the break on level terms, the second half began on a more cautious note from both ends. Vanlalpeka Guite had an effort collected by the opposition keeper, before Sahil made a couple of saves to keep India in the game.

However, Khalid Alshaaibi put his side into the lead on the 61st when he got his head onto the end of a cross by Tashin Jamshid.

While India surged ahead, looking for the equaliser, Qatar snuck one in at the end to ensure victory in the match. Mohammed Elsiddig had his shot blocked a couple of times, but managed to get onto the rebound, before finally turning it in.

20230225-225803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cleiton, Bheke score a brace each as Bengaluru FC crush Tribhuvan

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan ready to relaunch top-four ambitions with Kerala...

    World Cup qualifier: FIFA to investigate possible ineligibility of Ecuador player

    India’s remaining 2022 WC qualifiers to be played in Qatar