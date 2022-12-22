SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Football legend Pele to spend Christmas in hospital

NewsWire
0
0

Brazilian football legend Pele will spend the festive season in hospital as he fights advancing cancer, doctors and his family confirmed.

The 82-year-old was admitted to Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital late last month to treat a respiratory infection and reassess chemotherapy.

“[Pele] presents cancer disease progression and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions,” Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital said.

Pele is the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

In recent years, he has faced a series of health issues, including problems related to his spine, hip, knee and kidneys. Last year, the former Santos and New York Cosmos star underwent surgery to remove a tumour in his colon, reports Xinhua.

“Our Christmas at home has been suspended,” said Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, on Instagram.

“We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us.”

Pele has posted regular messages on social media in recent weeks to update fans on his health.

20221222-130004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters face Chennaiyin in do-or-die battle (preview)

    Samuel Castillejo joins Valencia from AC Milan

    DSF expands partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools to support budding...

    My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League...