The most awaited and biggest sporting event — FIFA World Cup is at the cusp of its commencement. Billions of people are tuning-in from across the world to experience the game and the top football superstars fight it out for the ‘Holy Grail’ — the biggest prize of the football universe.

Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, some of the greatest footballers of the past two decades like Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Achraf Hakimi, Son Heung-Min, Jude Bellingham, Pedro ‘Pedri’ Gonzalez Lopez, Serge Gnabry and Stormzy have united for one-of-its kind ‘Family Reunion’. The playful spot aims to celebrate the joy and excitement of football that unifies players and football aficionados worldwide. It beautifully captures the excitement of the world’s footballing legends coming together, unexpectedly reuniting and displaying their excitement and unique pre-tournament preparations.

It also channelises the enthusiasm and exuberance of the world’s greatest sporting spectacle.

From World Cup nostalgia to the spirit of true sportsmanship, the film celebrates the true character and identity of the game. It also features British musician Stormzy and players sharing their passion for the game. Designed for repeated watching, each scene captures the subtle moments and memorable movements, players and places to help build anticipation for the endless possibilities of the month ahead. These include framed family photos, fridge magnets, post cards, cross stitch hangings plus so much more.

For the first time, Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi, Argentina forward Lionel Messi, France striker Karim Benzema, Spain midfielder Pedro ‘Pedri’ Gonzalez Lopez, South Korea left winger Son Heung-min, England midfielder Jude Bellingham, German winger Serge Gnabry and British musician Stormzy have been brought together with a strong belief inspires the campaign that when football is everything, ‘Impossible is Nothing’ campaign by German sportswear giant Adidas.

FIFA World Cup is a rare moment, once every couple of years when players and fans come together united by the belief that ‘Impossible is Nothing’ and they will bring the trophy home.

