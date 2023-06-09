SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Football legends joined a tournament on Friday ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Kaka, Clarence Seedorf and Luis Figo were among the former stars who joined the four-team tournament, a Xinhua report said.

The Champions League final will take place at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Opened in 2002 with a capacity of over 75,000, the stadium is located in the Basaksehir neighborhood of the city.

Organisers have wrapped up preparations, including transportation, roads and parking lots. Istanbul will allocate 500 buses for access to the stadium. Football fans with tickets will be able to benefit from public transport free of charge.

