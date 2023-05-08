SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Football: Lionel Messi resumes training with PSG after suspension

NewsWire
0
1

Argentine star Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday after being suspended by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for his trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.

“Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning,” PSG wrote on social media, also posting a picture of Messi on the training ground.

Messi, who had played in PSG’s 3-1 home defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 on April 30, wasn’t present at the team’s training session the following day as he travelled to Saudi Arabia to attend a commercial activity as a tourism ambassador, resulting in his two-week suspension with “no training, no match, and no salary,” as French media reported.

Messi later apologised to the club and his teammates. With Monday’s announcement of Messi’s return, he is likely available for PSG’s next league game against Ajaccio on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

Arriving in Paris as a free agent in 2021, the 35-year-old FIFA World Cup winner scored 31 goals and registered 34 assists in 71 appearances.

20230508-225004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Champions League: Pep praises City for mental strength after clash with...

    Bagan face resurgent NorthEast in 1st leg of semis (Match Preview...

    FIFA World Cup: German defender Rudiger ready for Qatar 2022

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC register 6-1 win over North East United...