SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Football: Maguire has a decision to make, says Manchester United coach Ten Hag

NewsWire
0
0

Manchester United’s coach, Erik ten Hag, says Harry Maguire faces a significant decision about his future with the club.

Though Maguire has a contract with Manchester United that runs until 2025 and continues to be a key part of the England squad, national team coach Gareth Southgate recently suggested that his international place could be at risk due to only playing 16 times in the Premier League, reports Xinhua.

Despite also featuring seven times in the Europa League, Maguire’s lack of sharpness led to errors in his team’s quarterfinal defeat to Sevilla, underlining the need for the towering defender to see more action.

However, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane ranking higher in the Old Trafford pecking order, Ten Hag concedes that it won’t be straightforward for the imposing defender.

“No one would be content with this situation,” the coach mentioned in an interview with The Times.

The former Ajax boss acknowledged that Maguire was also dissatisfied with not playing every week but maintained that “he consistently trains at peak levels, putting in 100% effort. He manages that situation well and his captaincy makes him important to the squad.”

“He’s up against stiff competition from Raphael Varane, who’s fantastic. Let’s say I’m pleased he’s here and when we needed him, he performed. But it’s also a decision he has to make,” the coach commented.

Ten Hag was also queried about the future of David de Gea after the goalkeeper made some errors this campaign. He assured that the 32-year-old would be at Manchester United for the 2023-24 season but refrained from making any further guarantees.

“I won’t say he will always be my number one because in a club like United, there should be competition for all positions,” he explained.

20230530-235202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIFA World Cup: New coach De la Fuente vows to improve...

    Big number of participants at Olympics will be vaccinated: Bach

    Heirok Higher Secondary School, Manipur win 61st Subroto Cup Boys U-14...

    Vinicius on target as Brazil rout Chile