SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Football: Mahesh Gawli to replace Shanmugam Venkatesh as India U20’s head coach

NewsWire
0
0

Former India defender Mahesh Gawli was on Sunday recommended to take over as the head coach of the India U-20 men’s team from Shanmugam Venkatesh, who had earlier stepped down from the role.

The recommendation was made during the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) technical committee, which was chaired by former India captain IM Vijayan, here.

“The committee recommended that former Blue Tigers defender Mahesh Gawali take over as the head coach of the India U-20 Men’s National Team in place of Shanmugam Venkatesh, who had earlier tendered his resignation, which was duly accepted,” the AIFF said.

Gawali, at the same time, will also continue as the assistant coach of the senior men’s national team under Igor Stimac.

The technical committee recommended former India captains Oinam Bembem Devi and Harjinder Singh (senior) to be appointed as the chief of scouts in women’s and men’s football, respectively.

The committee also discussed the post of the technical director, for which, three candidates have been shortlisted — Vivek Nagul, Hilal Rasool and Santosh Kashyap. The committee will interview all the three and submit its recommendations to the executive committee by November 15.

Discussions on the Elite Youth League were also held at the meeting, and the committee recommended for it to be held in December across multiple venues. States that have already completed their youth leagues can nominate two teams, while others can nominate clubs from the ISL, I-League and other residential academies. Players born between January 1, 2006 and December 31, 2008 will be eligible for the league.

The India U-17 men’s team, which qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023, earlier this year, is set to get more exposure in its bid to prepare for the continental stage, it was recommended. The committee suggested sending them for more exposure matches with higher ranked countries like Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others.

Apart from chairman Vijayan, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran, deputy secretary general Sunando Dhar were also present in the meeting.

20221030-200802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    La Liga: Four things we learned in week two (analysis)

    FA to investigate Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel’s post-match comments

    Key weekend in Premier League as top-four all meet with COVID...

    Argentina reacts in disbelief to news about Messi leaving Barca