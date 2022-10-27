Ahead of the by-election to the Gopalganj Assembly seat in Bihar, a local football player was shot at and injured by two unidentified persons, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, Santosh Kumar Singh, sustained gunshot injuries in his stomach and leg and his condition is said to be serious.

He was admitted in Sadar hospital, Gopalganj and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment.

Following the incident, RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta reached Sadar hospital along with his supporters.

Gopalganj SDPO Sanjiv Kumar said that the attack occurred when Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of Nonia Toli and a noted football player, was returning home from the town police station on Wednesday night.

“We are scanning the CCTV of more than 2 dozen places to identify the accused. We have some leads about the attackers. They will be put behind bars soon,” he said.

Sources have said that Santosh Kumar used to sit in town police station and he was suspected to be an informer for the local police, and the attack may have come on this count.

20221027-221004