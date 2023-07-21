INDIA

Football: Real Sociedad’s Silva suffers serious knee injury

NewsWire
0
0

Real Sociedad’s veteran attacking midfielder David Silva is in danger of missing the new season and perhaps seeing his long career come to an end after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

Silva suffered a possible torn cruciate ligament in his left knee and will undergo tests to discover the extent of his injury, reports news agency Xinhua.

“David Silva had to leave yesterday’s [Wednesday] training session due to problems in his left knee. In the images that have been provided, we have seen an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. At the moment, we are pending a valuation by a specialist, which will happen next week,” reported the Real Sociedad website.

The 37-year-old extended his contract with the San Sebastian side at the end of last season, but cruciate knee ligament injuries usually need between six and nine months of recovery time.

David Josue Jimenez Silva started his career at Valencia before representing Eibar, Celta Viga and Manchester City before joining Real Sociedad.

In his career with the senior Spain team from 2006 to 2018, David Silva was part of the team that won the 2010 World Cup and also part of the UEFA European Championship-winning team of 2008 and 2012.

2023072142729

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN chief wants continuation of Black Sea grain deal

    There is pressure here still pressure begins on big stage, says...

    EC’s delimitation exercise inconsistent, riddled with mistakes: AAP

    PM Modi selling India’s crown jewels, NMP designed to create monopoly:...