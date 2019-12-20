Football star Ibrahimovic’s statue toppled in Malmo

Malmo (Sweden), Jan 5 (IANS) Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s statue here was on Sunday toppled by vandals.

According to a BBC report, the statue, which is outside Malmo’s stadium, previously had its nose cut off after Ibrahimovic invested in a rival club in December and on Sunday, vandals sawed it off at the ankles.

The 3.5-metre bronze structure was also sprayed with paint, the BBC report said.

Ibrahimovic has landed in Milan for his second spell at struggling Serie A side AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic penned a contract until the end of the current season and joined his teammates last Thursday for his first training session, reported Xinhua news agency. He will make his second debut for the Serie A team on Monday when they host Sampdoria.

–IANS

