Football: Steven Gerrard in advanced talks to take over Poland national team

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is in talks with the Polish Football Association (PZPN) as the former Aston Villa manager is believed to be the main candidate to replace Czeslaw Michniewicz as the Poland football team coach.

Poland qualified for the knock-out stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986, losing 3-1 to France in Qatar. Advancing into the last 16 was a goal of the team before the tournament, but Michniewicz was criticised for his team’s defensive style.

The president of PZPN, Cezary Kulesza is in advanced talks with former Liverpool FC captain Steven Gerrard.

“To be fair I don’t know when we will announce the name of the new coach. Things should be clear by the end of the month. Some things are out of my control. I’m waiting for a response from the other side,” Kulesza was quoted as saying by Polish media on Tuesday.

“Our candidate needs some time to make a decision. He must accept the terms or possibly tell us what he wants to change. Therefore, the coach selection process is ongoing,” the president of PZPN added.

20230117-223602

