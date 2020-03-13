Football team’s cash, gear stolen at JLN stadium

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Cash and other belongings of a football team which came to play a tournament at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here were stolen, a police official told IANS on Sunday.

FIR has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station on the basis of the statement of Aditya Raghav, manager of Delhi United Football team and a resident of Inderpuri, Delhi. The Delhi Soccer Association (Football Delhi) is also investigating the matter.

DCA President Shaji Prabhakaran said: “The theft happened on Friday and a FIR was registered on the same day at Lodhi Colony police station.”

The FIR (no. 57 filed on March 13) by Raghav said: “The Delhi United Football team reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 2 p.m. on March 13 to play a senior division football match. The team manager took the keys of the dressing room and all the players including the manager kept their belongings there only. They locked the dressing room and left for the ground at 3 p.m.

“They got to know about the theft after the match got over at 5.15 p.m. and they reached the dressing room. Cash, mobile phones, documents and other belongings of some of the players were missing.”

According to the FIR, the players whose belongings have been stolen are Anupam Thakur, Mayank Rao, Shikhar, Vishesh Upreti, Jatin Singh, Andy Louis, Abhishek, Aditya Rawat, Rahul Rawat, Jatin Bisht, Satyam Vivek and Rohit Gosain.

Apart from cash and mobile phones, the thieves have also stolen ATM cards and documents of some of the players.

The DCA officials said the police should catch the thief as soon as possible.

Prabhakaran has appealed the players to be patient and promised that the accused will be held soon.

He said: “The police is interrogating the DCA workers only. They should expand the investigation so that the accused be caught as soon as possible and the players should get their belongings. The players as well as the DCA officials are getting harassed because of this.”

