Football transfers: Two Villarreal forwards on verge of sealing Premier League moves

La Liga club Villarreal are on the verge of losing two international strikers in the coming days, with Arnaut Danjuma and Nicholas Jackson close to sealing moves to the Premier League.

Danjuma is reported to be close to a loan move to Tottenham, despite having undergone a medical at Everton at the weekend.

It looked as if the move to the Liverpool-based club had been agreed upon, but Tottenham have taken advantage of the chaos at Everton after Monday’s sacking of Frank Lampard as head coach and expressed interest before the loan deal was signed, reports Xinhua.

The 25-year-old, who has six international appearances for the Netherlands and has scored 12 goals in 33 league appearances for Villarreal, now looks likely to move to Tottenham.

Villarreal’s 21-year-old Senegal international Nicolas Jackson is also Premier League bound, with Jackson set to undergo a medical at Danjuma’s former club Bourn

