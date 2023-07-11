INDIA

Football: Veteran Arturo Vidal set to join Club Athletico Paranaense

Veteran Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal is poised to join Club Athletico Paranaense after parting ways with Brazilian top-flight rivals Flamengo, according to widespread media reports.

The 36-year-old is expected to participate in his first Paranaense training session this week after agreeing to personal terms and undergoing a medical, Globo Esport said on Monday.

Vidal, whose Flamengo contract had been due to expire in December, has been used sparingly since the arrival of Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli in April, reports Xinhua.

The former Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan player has made only 25 first-team appearances for the Rio de Janeiro outfit this year.

Having joined Flamengo on a free transfer last July, Vidal was a key member of the team that won the 2022 Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores titles.

