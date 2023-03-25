SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Football: World Cup hero Messi ‘grateful’ to Argentine fans after homecoming celebration

NewsWire
0
0

Lionel Messi has sent a heartfelt message to fans after Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Panama in the Albiceleste’s first match since winning the World Cup in December.

Thursday’s friendly was played in a festive spirit as more than 80,00 people crammed into the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires to see their World Cup heroes.

“Many times I imagined what it could be like to return to my country as a world champion but now I have no words to explain what I feel, how grateful I am to all the people for their love,” Messi said in a social media post on Friday.

Messi netted his 800th career goal and Argentina’s second for the match with a superb late free-kick. The strike means he has now scored 99 times for Argentina, in addition to his 701 goals at the club level.

In an emotion-charged ceremony after the match, Argentina’s players lifted replica World Cup trophies as they were surrounded by their families.

“These are very, very special days and I can only tell you that I am immensely happy to see all the Argentine people enjoying and celebrating what was another success for everyone. Thank you,” Messi added in his social media post.

The Albiceleste will now turn their attention to Tuesday’s friendly against Curacao in Santiago del Estero.

20230325-121203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I am looking forward to working with Erik ten Hag, says...

    Belgium thrash hapless Russia 3-0 in Euro 2020

    Former Man United midfielder Juan Mata joins Galatasaray on a two-year...

    India create history as they qualify for FIFAe Nations Cup 2022