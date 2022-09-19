SCI-TECHWORLD

During Sunday night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Saints, US footballer Tom Brady broke a Microsoft Surface tablet on the ground.

After an incomplete pass, the quarterback became clearly angry, threw his helmet onto the field, and went back to the sidelines, where he threw the tablet, reports The Verge.

The Buccs were losing when Brady threw the tablet, but they ended up coming back and defeating the Saints 20-10.

This is not Brady’s first documented case of tablet abuse — he threw the thing so hard against the bench after losing a Saints game last year that it actually bounced.

Microsoft Surface chief Panos Panay responded to the incident on his Instagram story this time, saying: “Rest assured the Surface should be just fine.”

As per the report, the Surface tablet has become a punching bag for players and coaches alike since they were first introduced to the National Football League (NFL) in 2014.

NFL’s website says Microsoft designed the Surface tablets specifically for football games, ensuring they can “stand up to the occasional drop”.

